Medea Benjamin on U.S. Cuban Sanctions Biden's Embrace of Saudi Arabia Despite Horrid Rights Record

Wednesday, 17 August 2022

We speak with CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin on the aftermath of the largest oil fire in Cuba’s history, the sentencing of Saudi women rights activist Salma al-Shehab and the ballooning of the Pentagon budget. Benjamin is calling on the Biden administration to remove Cuba off a state sponsor of terrorism list — which she says is holding up the transfer of humanitarian funds to the country’s people. Benjamin also discusses the political reversal of Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who once joined antiwar protests but now supports unprecedented funding to the Pentagon.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/17/codepink_cuba_saudi_arabia_arizona_kyrsten