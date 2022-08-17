The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Medea Benjamin on U.S. Cuban Sanctions Biden's Embrace of Saudi Arabia Despite Horrid Rights Record

Category: World Hits: 8

Seg2 medea split v2

We speak with CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin on the aftermath of the largest oil fire in Cuba’s history, the sentencing of Saudi women rights activist Salma al-Shehab and the ballooning of the Pentagon budget. Benjamin is calling on the Biden administration to remove Cuba off a state sponsor of terrorism list — which she says is holding up the transfer of humanitarian funds to the country’s people. Benjamin also discusses the political reversal of Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who once joined antiwar protests but now supports unprecedented funding to the Pentagon.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/17/codepink_cuba_saudi_arabia_arizona_kyrsten

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version