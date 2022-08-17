Donald Trump wishes Liz Cheney 'into the depths of political oblivion' after her primary loss speech

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 10:11 Hits: 11

United States Representative and Vice Chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) was defeated in Wyoming's Republican congressional primary on Tuesday evening by challenger Harriet Hageman, a right-wing attorney whom former President Donald Trump endorsed on September 9th, 2021.

Cheney's leadership role on the bipartisan commission has put her at odds with the GOP's pro-Trump base and its compliance enforcers, who censured Cheney last year for her vote to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrection. That loyalty was cemented with Hageman's nearly thirty-point triumph – a drastic reversal from Cheney's landslide 2020 win when three-quarters of ballots cast were for her. Incidentally, Trump's lopsided victory in Wyoming over President Joe Biden – 43 percent – was greater than in any other state.



Nonetheless, Cheney maintained her message. In a speech to supporters following her concession call to Hageman, Cheney vowed to press forward with her "duty" to hold Trump accountable.

“Two years ago, I won this primary with 73 percent of the votes. I could easily have done the same again, the path was clear, but it would have required that I go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election. It would have required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel a democratic system and attack the foundations of our Republic. That was a path I could not and would not take,” she said.

“No House seat, no office in this land is more important than the principles that we are all sworn to protect. And I well understood the potential political consequences of abiding by my duty," Cheney continued per The Hill.

"The primary election is over," she added. "But now the real work begins.”

Cheney's address caught Trump's attention. In a late Tuesday night trio of posts on his Twitter imitation app Truth Social, Trump gloated about the results of the contest, repeated his Big Lie that the 2020 election was "rigged and stolen," and demanded the termination of the January 6th House Select Committee.

10:12 p.m.:

Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!

11:39 p.m.:

Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, in front of a 'tiny' crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged & Stolen. It was, and that’s not even counting the fact that many election changes, in numerous States, were not approved by State Legislatures, an absolute must. Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!

12:05 a.m.:

I assume that with the very big Liz Cheney loss, far bigger than had ever been anticipated, the January 6th Committee of political Hacks and Thugs will quickly begin the beautiful process of DISSOLUTION? This was a referendum on the never ending Witch Hunt. The people have spoken!

