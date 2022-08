Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 09:46 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam narrowly escaped being penalised further by the High Court over his use of the word "stupid" inside the courtroom by giving an unreserved apology to a High Court judge. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/08/17/lokman-escapes-sanction-after-apology-over-039stupid039-remark-to-cop