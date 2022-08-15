Taking Back the Ocean, Inc.

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 14:39 Hits: 3

The key takeaway from June’s Ocean Conference was that the United Nations remains committed to relying on incremental change to protect maritime resources, with the private sector firmly in charge. But, under current technological constraints, protecting the ocean from further degradation requires reversing its privatization.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/un-ocean-conference-stakeholder-capitalism-will-not-stem-crisis-by-alexander-kozul-wright-2022-08