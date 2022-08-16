The FBI 'is not in possession' of Donald Trump's passports: report

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former President Donald Trump's claim that the Federal Bureau of Investigation "stole" his passports during its execution of a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida last Monday may have been untrue.

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social app. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

But new details emerged late Monday afternoon that cast doubt on Trump's tenuous allegations.

"According to a DOJ official, the FBI is NOT in possession of former President Trump's passports. Trump had accused the FBI of stealing his three passports during the search of his Mar-a-Lago home," CBS News anchor Nora O'Donnell tweeted on Monday evening. "We are also learning tonight that if any items not contained in the warrant were retrieved during the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, they will be returned."

This is a developing story.

