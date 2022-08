Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 03:30 Hits: 6

An area of intensely warm weather -- a so-called "extreme heat belt" -- with at least one day per year in which the heat index hits 125 Fahrenheit (52C), is expected to cover a US region home to more than 100 million people by the year 2053, according to a new study.

