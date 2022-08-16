The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: First ship with food aid bound for Africa leaves Ukraine port

Live: First ship with food aid bound for Africa leaves Ukraine port The bulk carrier ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, maritime tracking data showed on Tuesday. Four other ships also left Ukrainian ports under a UN-brokered deal, said Turkey. Follow FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the Ukraine crisis.  All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

