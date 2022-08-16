Live: First ship with food aid bound for Africa leaves Ukraine port

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 06:28 Hits: 7

The bulk carrier ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, maritime tracking data showed on Tuesday. Four other ships also left Ukrainian ports under a UN-brokered deal, said Turkey. Follow FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the Ukraine crisis. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

