Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia faces a 70% chance of La Nina returning this spring, with a high likelihood of wet conditions over the next three months, just after massive floods hit the east coast earlier this year, the country's weather bureau said on Tuesday. Read full story

