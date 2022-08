Category: World Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 15:21 Hits: 2

Since taking power in 2016, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has brought considerable positive change to his country, promoting regional cooperation, improving media freedom, and much more. But the government’s response to the recent violent upheaval in Karakalpakstan may be the most promising development yet.

