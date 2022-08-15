Trump's Call to Violence Against FBI as He Faces Espionage Act Charges Is Replay of Jan. 6 Riot

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 12:17 Hits: 2

A search warrant made public on Friday reveals the FBI is investigating former President Donald Trump for three federal crimes, including violating the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and criminal handling of government records, after removing top-secret documents when they raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last week. Meanwhile, Trump is calling the investigation a hoax, and Republican threats are growing against the FBI. We speak with Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School of Law, who calls Trump’s reaction to the FBI search a “call to violence,” setting the stage for a “replay” of January 6. “We really need to try to understand what former President Trump intended to do with this material” despite the backlash, says Greenberg.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/15/donald_trump_fbi_investigation_espionage_act