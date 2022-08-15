After One Year of Taliban Control, Women and Girls of Afghanistan Have Lost Their Right to Be Human

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 12:35 Hits: 2

One year ago today, the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan, promising to bring stability after two decades of war and U.S. occupation. But the country now faces a grave humanitarian crisis and a severe rollback of women’s rights. We speak with Afghan journalist Zahra Nader, editor-in-chief of Zan Times, a new women-led outlet documenting human rights issues in Afghanistan. “The people of Afghanistan did not make this decision, and they did not choose the Taliban,” says Nader, who explains how imperial occupations of her home country led to the political instability today. Nader also describes the hunger crisis as 95% of Afghans face hunger, and calls for more international attention on Afghanistan.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/15/afghanistan_taliban_us_occupation_withdraw_womens