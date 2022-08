Category: World Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 06:23 Hits: 5

Forty-two countries from around the world have signed a statement urging Russia to withdraw its armed forces from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, saying their presence poses "a great danger."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-war-zaporizhzhya-nuclear-plant-fears/31988897.html