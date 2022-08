Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 22:30 Hits: 1

Despite gaining independence 75 years ago, Pakistan has yet to rid itself of economic and political crises.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-has-pakistan-not-realized-its-economic-and-political-potential/a-62790862?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf