How can I use my smartphone to verify photos and fight misinformation?

Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 14:42 Hits: 0

We aren't always sitting in front of a computer when we see photos that ring alarm bells. Maybe the photo makes you joyful, angry or sad, and the caption says you should share it far and wide. But the story might be too good to be true, and you're right to want to double-check. Here's how you can verify and trace a photo back to its origin using only your smartphone.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20180331-verification-guide-factchecking-smartphone-phone-verify-photo