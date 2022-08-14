The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

How can I use my smartphone to verify photos and fight misinformation?

Category: World Hits: 0

How can I use my smartphone to verify photos and fight misinformation? We aren't always sitting in front of a computer when we see photos that ring alarm bells. Maybe the photo makes you joyful, angry or sad, and the caption says you should share it far and wide. But the story might be too good to be true, and you're right to want to double-check. Here's how you can verify and trace a photo back to its origin using only your smartphone.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20180331-verification-guide-factchecking-smartphone-phone-verify-photo

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version