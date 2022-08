Category: World Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 15:13 Hits: 0

President Jair Bolsonaro claims Brazil’s electronic voting machines are fraudulent. He’s met with Hungary’s leader, Viktor Orban, and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Fearing a coup, Brazilians from all walks of life are rallying to defend democracy.

