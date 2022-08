Category: World Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 15:36 Hits: 0

As the war in Ukraine rages on, the U.N. has chartered a ship to deliver Ukrainian grain to Ethiopia’s silos. Experts hope this is a first step toward helping to ease the effects of drought-stricken East Africa.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0812/Grain-from-Ukraine-expected-in-Ethiopia-thanks-to-UN-ship?icid=rss