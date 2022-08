Category: World Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 12:43 Hits: 0

Despite violence and irregularities in Kenya's previous elections since the turn of the century, there is good reason to think that this year's vote will be peaceful and exemplary. Not only are many women running, but, most importantly, all the contenders are committed to an orderly transfer of power.

