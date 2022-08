Category: World Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 05:05 Hits: 2

On August 15, 2021, the Taliban overthrew Ashraf Ghani's government and seized power in Afghanistan. One year later, the country is facing multiple challenges that demand immediate global attention.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-life-has-changed-for-afghans-since-the-taliban-takeover/a-62789185?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf