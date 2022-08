Category: World Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 03:19 Hits: 2

The Taliban marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan with a national holiday on Monday, following a turbulent year that saw women's rights crushed and a humanitarian crisis worsen. Follow FRANCE 24's special coverage throughout the day.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220815-taliban-mark-turbulent-first-year-in-power-in-afghanistan-with-national-holiday