Afghanistan suffering ‘one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises’ under Taliban

Afghanistan has been suffering through a grave humanitarian crisis since the Taliban took control on August 15, 2021. According to the UN, 95 percent of Afghans are going hungry. It’s a catastrophe that worsened after the fall of Kabul one year ago, exacerbated by the US decision to freeze the Afghan Central Bank’s assets and the international sanctions that have crippled an already fragile economy.

