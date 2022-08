Category: World Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 06:58 Hits: 3

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country must become a developed nation in a speech Monday marking the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. But the Modi administration has overseen massive crackdowns on civil liberties, including discrimination against India’s Muslim minority, raising fears for the future of the world’s largest democracy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220815-india-marks-historic-75th-independence-day-anniversary