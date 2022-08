Category: World Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 07:30 Hits: 4

China’s Internet giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd to ByteDance Ltd have shared details of their prized algorithms with Beijing for the first time, an unprecedented move aimed at curbing data abuse that may end up compromising closely guarded corporate secrets. Read full story

