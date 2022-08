Category: World Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 07:34 Hits: 4

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban marked a year in power on Monday, but celebrations were muted as Afghanistan struggles with rising poverty, drought, malnutrition and fading hope among women that they will have a decisive role in the country's future. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/08/15/a-year-of-taliban-rule-gives-afghanistan-security-but-little-hope