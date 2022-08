Category: World Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 15:22 Hits: 0

After more than eight years as India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi’s high popularity and formidable electoral clout make him nearly invincible. But, while his success in amassing political power is unquestionable, his ability to use it for the benefit of the vast majority of citizens remains very much in doubt.

