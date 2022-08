Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 17:46 Hits: 3

The suspect in an attack on author Salman Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder and attempted assault and is being held without bond, authorities in the western New York community where the attack occurred said on August 13.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/salman-rushdie-attacked-iran-fatwa/31986635.html