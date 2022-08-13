'My guy': Eric Trump gushes over homophobic pastor at right-wing event

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 21:15 Hits: 7

During a speech at the ReAwaken America Tour at Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York on Friday, Eric Trump lavished praise onto notoriously homophobic right-wing conspiracy theorist Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Locke has pushed former President Donald Trump's Big Lie about the 2020 election and preached that President Joe Biden is demonically possessed.

"On behalf of everybody in New York – it's all coming out in New York City – by the way, how good was Pastor Locke? Pastor, on behalf of everybody in New York – and even though I got the hell out of this state, right, like half the people, probably half of you as well – we need more people like you in this state. And New York would be a helluva lot better place if we had more people like you in this state," Trump said.

"I like any pastor who has backbone. A lot of them don't, you know this very well. I like any pastor that's pro-Second Amendment. Most of them, a lot of them, are but will never admit it on stage. And I sure as hell like any pastor who is pro-Trump and you are certainly pro-Trump," the second-eldest Trump son added. "So Pastor Locke is my guy!"

READ MORE: 'Making things a whole lot worse': Eric Trump mocked on Twitter after accidental confession about his father

Watch below or at this link.



Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/08/eric-trump-right-wing-pastor/