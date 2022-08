Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 05:11 Hits: 5

Kyiv and Moscow exchanged blame on Saturday for fresh shelling around the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, which is in Russia's control and has come under fire repeatedly in the past week. Read FRANCE 24’s coverage of the day’s events as they unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220814-live-ukraine-russia-accuse-each-other-of-nuclear-plant-strikes