Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 07:04 Hits: 7

KOTA BARU: The former general manager of Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) was charged in the Sessions Court here with accepting a RM10,000 bribe from a company in 2015. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/08/14/former-air-kelantan-gm-charged-with-bribery