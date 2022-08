Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 21:56 Hits: 6

District Attorney Jason Schmidt called the attack "preplanned" and alluded to the 1989 fatwa against Mr. Rushdie's life while arguing against bail.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2022/0813/Salman-Rushdie-stabbing-suspect-pleads-not-guilty-to-attempted-murder?icid=rss