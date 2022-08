Category: World Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 14:36 Hits: 3

Bishop was criticised for saying he will 'curse' the organizers and participants in EuroPride in Belgrade and would take up a weapon, if he had one, against those 'desecrating the holy city of Belgrade'.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/08/12/serbian-bishops-curse-against-belgrade-europride-condemned/