Category: World Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 14:40 Hits: 4

A group of youngsters from across the Balkans told BIRN that hope for a better future often rests on leaving their home countries and escaping poor economies, weak institutions and nationalism.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/08/12/youth-day-feels-bittersweet-to-balkans-frustrated-youngsters/