Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022

Italians were outraged when no one intervened to help a Nigerian street vendor as he was attacked and killed last month by a man using his bare hands in the middle of the day on a busy street in the town of Civitanova Marche. But with 49 million people at imminent risk of famine, many governments are behaving similarly.

