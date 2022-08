Category: World Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 17:55 Hits: 3

Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk have set August 15 as the date for the trial of five foreigners accused of joining Ukrainian armed forces as mercenaries.

