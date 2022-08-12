'All of them are lying': Steve Bannon calls FBI 'a bunch of lawless Gestapo' in unhinged rant

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 18:30 Hits: 3

Countless right-wing media outlets have been jumping to former President Donald Trump’s defense since the FBI, on Monday, August 8, executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in South Florida. Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is no exception.

On his “War Room” podcast, the far-right MAGA Republican, conspiracy theorist and Trump ally angrily railed against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bannon told viewers, “DOJ is lying. The FBI is lying. All of them are lying. And we’re going to hold them all accountable. And I’m not going to sit there and listen to Merrick Garland…. Well, listen, pipsqueak, you can come out again and start crying at the mic, because ‘War Room’ is not going to back off. We smoked you out.”

READ MORE:Fox News guest calls Mar-a-Lago search 'a preemptive coup'

The “War Room” host continued, “Other conservative media smoked you out of your cave…. We’re not going to back off. You’re a lawless scumbag. How about that? Suck on that. The FBI is a bunch of lawless Gestapo.”

According to Washington Post sources, the documents the FBI agents were searching for at Mar-a-Lago included “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.”

Attorney Ron Filipkowski, posting Bannon’s rant on Twitter, noted how badly he was “melting down.”

Watch the video below or at this link:

READ MORE: FBI Director details the 'deplorable' threats he’s received since Mar-a-Lago search

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/08/all-of-them-are-lying/