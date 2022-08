Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 07:45 Hits: 6

Heavy rain and flash floods have added to the problems caused by Yemen's civil war. Despite the current truce, the humanitarian situation remains dire, and the next catastrophe might be already looming off the coast.

