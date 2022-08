Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 08:58 Hits: 6

Ten workers were trapped after a mine in Mexico's main coal-producing region of Coahuila collapsed nearly 10 days ago. Rescue efforts have been impeded by harsh conditions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mexico-rescuers-to-begin-search-for-trapped-miners/a-62796740?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf