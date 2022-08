Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 09:03 Hits: 7

The largest US Protestant church has confirmed the investigation after a report found it covered up sex abuse allegations over decades. Some of the victims were as young as five.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-justice-dept-probes-southern-baptist-sex-abuse-case/a-62796883?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf