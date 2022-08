Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 05:49 Hits: 6

US lawmakers on Friday adopted President Joe Biden's sprawling climate, tax and health care plan, a major win for the veteran Democrat that includes the biggest-ever American investment in the battle against global warming.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220813-us-congress-passes-biden-s-landmark-climate-tax-and-health-care-plan