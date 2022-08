Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 07:53 Hits: 7

Former US President Donald Trump faces possible legal charges over his removal of presidential records, including some documents marked Top Secret, from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220813-what-charges-could-trump-face-for-possessing-classified-documents