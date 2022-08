Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 09:21 Hits: 7

KOTA KINABALU: The Election Commission (EC) must look at easing the voting system to avoid low voter turnout in the coming 15th general elections (GE15). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/08/13/ease-voting-system-to-improve-voters-turnout-in-ge15-bersih-told-ec