Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 00:39 Hits: 6

The animated comedy fueled by poo jokes and razor-sharp social satire about four bratty, perpetually bundled-up youngsters in an unhinged Colorado cartoon town celebrate its silver anniversary with a concert featuring the show’s songs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/entertainment/south-park-25th-anniversary-2877826