Category: World Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 21:40 Hits: 7

After requests from the U.S. attorney general and President Donald Trump’s lawyers, the warrant for searching Mar-a-Lago was unsealed. The intense public interest speaks directly to the proper functioning of American democracy, which relies on truth and the rule of law.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/0812/Mar-a-Lago-warrant-unsealed.-What-we-know-and-what-s-next?icid=rss