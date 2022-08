Category: World Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 14:41 Hits: 2

The Kosovo film festival Dokufest has become a lifeline for many in the southern city of Prizren. In 2022, against a backdrop of war, pandemic and climate change, the festival asked questions about survival.

