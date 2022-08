Category: World Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 14:00 Hits: 4

When Israel attacked Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza last weekend, Hamas did not join the fight. While this does not mean that Hamas has turned its back on armed struggle, it does suggest that the movement is seeking to strike a balance between its revolutionary ethos and its responsibility to Gaza’s population.

