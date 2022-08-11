The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As Rent Soars Evictions Spike, Will Biden Address Housing Crisis with Same Urgency as Gas Prices?

Housing activists are in Washington, D.C., this week to meet with Biden administration officials and urge them to take immediate action to address the rent inflation crisis, as prices soar and the end of eviction moratoriums has caused eviction rates to spike again. Aside from gas and groceries, “rent is the largest expense for most American households, and it’s a core driver of inflation,” says Tara Raghuveer, director of KC Tenants and the People’s Action’s Homes Guarantee campaign.

