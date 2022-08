Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 08:53 Hits: 8

The 2008 global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have dimmed China's economic prospects while brightening India's. But, to minimize their risks and maximize their opportunities, both countries will need to reassess their current domestic policies and governance.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/three-globalization-shocks-different-impact-on-china-india-by-arvind-subramanian-and-josh-felman-2022-08