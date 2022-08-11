The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: Fighting continues near Donetsk as Russia’s Donbas offensive grinds on

Category: World Hits: 9

Live: Fighting continues near Donetsk as Russia’s Donbas offensive grinds on Heavy fighting raged around the eastern Ukrainian town of Pisky on Thursday as Russia pressed its campaign to seize all of the industrialised Donbas region, while to the west Kyiv accused Moscow of using a nuclear plant to shield its artillery. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).  

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220811-live-fighting-rages-near-donetsk-as-russia-s-donbas-offensive-grinds-on

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version