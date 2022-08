Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 06:45 Hits: 9

Taiwan's army held another live-fire drill Thursday after Beijing ended its largest-ever military exercises around the island and repeated threats to bring the self-ruled democracy under its control.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220811-taiwan-holds-live-fire-drill-as-china-ends-largest-ever-military-exercises