Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 07:00 Hits: 10

The brutal killing of Alika Ogorchukwu renews calls for a commitment to tackling racism in Italy.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/the-stream/2022/8/11/justiceforalika-what-will-it-take-to-end-racism-in-italy