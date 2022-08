Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 06:20 Hits: 8

Viktor Orban is headed toward a moment of truth come the autumn. The Hungarian public is watching, perplexed, as election promises are broken and economic crisis looms, while spin doctors frame a narrative where the blame lies with the EU.

